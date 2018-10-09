× One man killed, two others injured in Choctaw County wreck

GRANT, Okla. – One man is dead and two others were injured in a wreck in Choctaw County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an injury accident along U.S. 271 in Choctaw County.

Investigators say 23-year-old Dakota Hoff was driving a 2003 Chevy when he attempted to make a left turn, but was struck by a 2009 Chevy.

Troopers say a passenger in Hoff’s vehicle, 23-year-old Jarrod Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Hoff and another passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries, but they were treated and released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.