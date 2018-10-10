× Police on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred just after 7 p.m. near SW 44th and Penn.

According to police, a woman stepped off the curb into traffic, and the car tried to brake but, because of the wet roads, couldn’t stop in time and hit her.

She was transported to the hospital with a pretty severe broken leg.

There are no other details at this time.

Remember to take extra precautions when the road is wet and slick.