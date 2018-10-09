Restoration of historic theater hit with a setback from Fairfax tornado

FAIRFAX, Okla. – The push to revitalize a historic theater in Fairfax was dealt a major blow when a tornado tore through town.

The Tall Chief Theater was built in 1928, but has been in disrepair for several years.

About 15 years ago, a group of community members came together with the plan to restore the theater. So far, they have replaced the roof, restored the stage and added a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to the structure.

Now, FOX 23 reports that they are afraid they are going to have to start all over.

On Sunday, a tornado tore through Fairfax and destroyed a large portion of the new roof and windows.

“Devastating. We’ve worked hard on the building, it’s so meaningful,” said Carol Conner.

The owner of the theater says insurance companies won’t insure old, vacant buildings so the repairs will have be funded by donors.