Ruffin McNeill Takes Reins as OU Defensive Coordinator

Ruffin McNeill has taken over as Oklahoma's interim defensive coordinator after the firing of Mike Stoops on Sunday.

Tuesday was McNeill's 60th birthday, and he spoke to the media for the first time since Stoops was fired.

McNeill is in his second season at OU after a college coaching career that spans more than 30 years, including six seasons as the head coach at East Carolina.

Also Tuesday, OU freshman linebacker Brendan Radley-Hiles tweeted birthday wishes to McNeill, also saying "It's different when you love the coach you're playin' for," a thinly veiled reference at Stoops.

Radley-Hiles deleted the tweet later.