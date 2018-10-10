Affidavit: Alleged thief leaves shoe behind after being scared off by homeowner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Just like Prince Charming, Oklahoma City police are hoping that a shoe can lead them to the person who left it behind.

On Sept. 29, Oklahoma City police were called to an attempted burglary in the 3000 block of S.W. 139th St.

According to the police report, the victim was awakened by the Ring app on his phone, alerting him to movement in his driveway.

When he opened the app, he could see a man rummaging inside his truck.

At that point, the victim used the microphone on his phone to scare the alleged burglar away. The alleged suspect was seen running to a two-door Jeep and fleeing the scene.

However, he left something behind.

Investigators say they found a shoe that the alleged thief appeared to have been wearing before he made his escape.

The alleged suspect is described as a tall, skinny, white man who was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.