Blackwell residents anxiously wait as waters continue to rise

BLACKWELL, Okla. - Many Oklahomans are trying to dry out after this week's round of storms.

"Air Comfort Solutions" Chopper 4 flew over the town of Blackwell Wednesday where many homes are surrounded by floodwater.

The city manager says most of the flooding is from the Chikaskia River overflowing.

News 4 talked to one homeowner on main street who says this is not the first time they’ve been through this.

“It means everything to me,” said Diana Backus. “It’s my home. I’ve lived here for 30 years. It’s all I have.”

The water isn’t up to Backus’s doorstep yet, but it’s still rising.

“When I left, it was already in my driveway and I still had grass,” said Backus.

She says the river floods all the time, but it hasn't got inside of her home since 2008.

“It is a little stressful just the fact that you don’t know what it’s going to do,” said Backus. “I don’t mind it getting in the garage. I don’t mind this. You know what I am saying. As long as it doesn’t get in my house.”

Blackwell City Manager, Chip Outhier says the water is a little over 33 feet right now.

They have crews all over town putting up barricades and making sure residents are safe, but he says it’s still dangerous.

“They do need to get out while they can,” said Outhier. “Don’t put my rescue people in danger of having to do a rescue.”

Backus says even though her neighborhood is flooded, things could be worse. Her son is right in the middle of hurricane Michael.

“What stresses me out is that my son is in Destin, Florida in a condo on the 5th floor,” said Backus.

With more potential rain in the forecast this weekend, she hopes other residents don’t underestimate the power of the flood waters.

“It’s not worth risking your life to try to drive through this or anything like that,” said Backus. “When they say you see water, you turn around.”

Outhier says there have not been any injuries from the flooding.

If there are any residents that need help evacuating from their home, call 9-1-1.