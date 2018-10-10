Body believed to be one of missing teens recovered near Tishomingo creek

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – The body believed to be one of the teens who disappeared while swimming at a creek near Tishomingo earlier this week has been recovered.

Johnston County EMS Director Kenny Powers told KXII that a 17-year-old and a 18-year-old, both from Carter County, were last heard from Sunday afternoon when they texted friends that they were going swimming at Pennington Creek.

When the teens didn’t come home Sunday night, emergency crews rushed to the creek.

So far, rescue crews found a car belonging to one of the boys, along with their cell phones and car keys. They also found footprints from the car to the creek.

KXII reports that a body recovered Tuesday night in the creek is believed to be one of the teens.

Crews will search the creek again Wednesday.