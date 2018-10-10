Know someone who is feeling down? This Oklahoma woman wants to send them a smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMANCHE, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman, who is losing her vision, spends hours every day coloring pieces of art to send to people who need a smile, or as a thank you when more than words are deserved.

"I color every day, I'd rather color than dust, or something like that," Joyce McEntire giggled.

Joyce spends about 15 hours detailing each piece of art with an array of pens, markers, and colored pencils.

"I can't always see really good," Joyce said, as she sits in her favorite chair by the window, where the sun helps brighten the pages that are sometime difficult to see.

"Because of my sight, I have to do a lot of turning to get so I can see it, so it takes a while," Joyce said.

She calls it her "Flower Mission," and Joyce has sent about 100 of her colored flowers all around the nation.

They are not simply pieces of paper, they are pick-me-ups for people who need one.

Rebecca Evans received a beautifully-colored floral arrangement in the mail after helping Joyce unload her groceries onto the conveyor belt, when Joyce couldn't see well enough to do it herself.

"It made me feel really special, it made me feel really good," Rebecca said, which is why she nominated Joyce for a $400 Pay It 4Ward award from First Fidelity Bank.

When Rebecca and our News 4 crew showed up to Joyce's door in Comanche, Oklahoma, she thought they had the wrong house!

"Are you guys lost?" Joyce asked.

Rebecca presented the $400 to Joyce, along with a well-deserved hug.

"That makes me feel good that I've made somebody else feel good," Joyce said.

Her mission started on her 83rd birthday when a friend bought her a coloring book as a joke.

Joyce colored every page - and then kept right on going for the past year, with hundreds of pages and pens.

With all different shades, she's crafting smiles for people in all different walks of life.

She may try her hardest to color inside the lines - but her kindness cannot be confined.

"It's my mission, yes, for however long I'm able to see the page," Joyce said.

If you know someone who needs a smile, she will gladly send them one of her floral masterpieces.

Joyce asked us to pass along her email address. You can reach her at redbird2@pldi.net.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.