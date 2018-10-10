× Man accused of killing his mother, father in Arkansas arrested in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of killing his mother and father in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma County.

According to 5NEWS, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol captured 23-year-old Dustin Jordan Tuesday night.

On Monday, the bodies of his parents, Kathy and Michael Jordan, were found inside their Franklin County, Arkansas home. Officers had responded to their home for a welfare check, but when they arrived, they saw a bullet hole in the window and obtained a search warrant, discovering the bodies inside.

Since Monday, officers had been searching for Jordan and his parents’ pickup.

5NEWS reports Jordan was captured just before 10:30 p.m. on I-35, north of Lake Arcadia.

OHP says he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities have not released any other details.