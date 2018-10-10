Man charged in deadly shooting at Shawnee apartment complex

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma man accused in a deadly shooting in Pottawatomie County.

On Sept. 25, officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to the Linden Apartments following a reported shooting.

“It was just like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’” Melissa Citizen told News 4.

Citizen, who lives at the complex, said the gunshots rang throughout the halls of her apartment building.

“I heard some people screaming and, shortly after, we heard the sirens,” Citizen said.

"We had a disturbance in the parking lot of the Linden Apartments, which led to a male dead and a male that was transported to Oklahoma City," said Corporal Vivian Lozano, with the Shawnee Police Department.

Investigators say what started as a disturbance led to a shooting between Robert Brannon, Jr. and Braylan Franklin.

Brannon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Franklin was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to online court records, Franklin has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

A court date has yet to be set.