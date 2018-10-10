× Norman event allowing residents to get rid of documents, prescriptions and ammunition

NORMAN, Okla. – City leaders in one community are taking steps to make their children safer by helping families get rid of unwanted documents, prescription drugs and ammunition.

The Norman Police Department is partnering with Republic Bank and Trust, Absolute Data Shredding, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Safe Kids Oklahoma for the event.

The NPD Community Partnership Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the police department, located at 201 W. Gray St., Building B.

During the event, Norman residents can bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded, along with outdated or unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible way. Organizers ask that you not bring syringes, liquid medications or inhalers.

The Norman Police Department will also allow residents to drop off old or unwanted ammunition to be destroyed. No explosives are allowed.

In addition to the disposal event, organizers will also be doing car seat checks and installations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.