Oklahoma City Police investigating alleged locker room assault at Roosevelt Middle School

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an alleged locker room assault that happened at Roosevelt Middle School.

According to a police report, the "lewd acts" investigation started on October 4 and involves three victims, four suspects and 13 witnesses. The school's resource officer was told about the alleged incident by the school principal. No other details are provided in the report.

However, an Oklahoma City Public Schools spokesperson said Wednesday it involved an alleged locker room assault and the district is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement.

"On Thursday, October 4, school officials contacted police after learning that four students had allegedly assaulted other students in a locker room," the district said in a statement. "The behavior of the students involved in the incident has been addressed according to our Student Code of Conduct, and police are currently investigating the possibility of criminal charges."

The district said a school employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"As always, the safety of OKCPS students is our top priority," the statement said. "To ensure student and employee privacy and due to the ongoing law enforcement review in this case, we ask that all further inquiries be made to the Oklahoma City Police Department."

The district said it has sent out its hazing regulations to staff, as well as a sample supervision plan that includes requiring coaches to be in locker rooms at all times.

A letter sent Tuesday by the district's athletic director Keith Sinor to athletic program coaches, Sinor said he wants "to make sure we review our expectations with our student athletes to ensure their safety" calling for coaches to review district guidelines with students "to make sure they fully understand that no form of hazing, bullying, or any other inappropriate behavior will be tolerated."

Sinor is also requiring each coach to provide a supervision plan for student athletes for before, during and after practices and games, which must be completed by November 1.

The alleged locker room assault is the second assault investigation involving a metro school district in as many weeks.