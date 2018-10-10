Oklahoma City Thunder turns basketball court into food court to unveil new menu items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder want you to think outside of the old traditional hot dog or burger. They have several new menu items including vegan options and a lot of local items as well.

"This is the impossible pasta," said Andrew Murin, executive chef with Savor catering.

Typically, the NBA players are hitting the court at the Chesapeake Arena but, Wednesday morning, chefs at the Peake got all of the action.

"Our crown jewel that we are really excited to bring this year is our 50-ounce chef carved porterhouse steak,” said Ryan Craig, executive chef with Levy Restaurants.

None of the dishes are traditional, which is by design.

"To show everyone there's more in the arena that hot dogs. Come visit. Go try it out for one night. If you don't like it, go back to your hot dog, but we think you're going to like it,” Craig said.

The pork belly sandwich, caprese pockets and shrimp ceviche are all among the new items to the concessions after careful research. The process is as intricate as the menu items.

"The chicken tenders alone, we tried over 15 different types of chicken tenders to pick one so that it's the best price for our guest, it's a quality product, it's readily available in the market,” said Kaarthik Iyer, director of food and beverage for Savor.

And, ecofriendly - there's zero Styrofoam at the Peake.

The catering staff is also proud of the new vegan options, “meat”balls, tacos and burgers all plant-based.

Sourcing local is huge for the chefs; from the steak all the way to the herbs are from Oklahoma. They use produce from seven different farms across the state.

"They source out these places just so that they have an extraordinary product, and we want to source that,” Iyer said.

"The Thunder in particular are very involved in the community, and so we feel like we can expand on that a little bit through food," East said.

Upping their food game for the upcoming season.