Police investigating series of auto burglaries at Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are asking for the public’s help finding men who may know something about a series of car burglaries at an Oklahoma City park.

Investigators say they have responded to several car burglaries where purses and other valuables were stolen for vehicles in Earlywine Park.

According to police reports, some of the victims got back to their vehicles to realize that their door handles had been broken and their purses stolen.

Now, Oklahoma City police have released surveillance pictures of men who may know something about the burglaries.

If you have any information on the crimes, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Authorities also stress that you should never leave your valuables inside a vehicle, especially in plain sight.