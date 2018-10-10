Police: No charges to be filed against mother after 1-year-old found alone in neighborhood

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police say a local mother will likely not face criminal charges after her young son was found wandering alone in a Midwest City neighborhood.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to Melody Drive and Lyric Lane in Midwest City after a woman found a one-year-old boy wandering in the street.

“I found a baby wandering the street. I don’t know where he belongs. He don’t have a diaper, so I know it’s a boy but he can’t be maybe two? I’m not even sure,” the caller said. “I called 911, because I’m not leaving him.”

For hours, police went door to door trying to find the child’s parents or guardian. He was examined by medical professionals and found to be in good physical condition.

“He had nothing on, no shoes. Filthy, filthy dirty,” Linda Shadrick said. “We put a diaper on him and we cleaned him up. We gave him water and crackers and he just ate the cracker and sat on my lap.”

The child's mother, whose name has not been released, was reportedly staying in a shed just a few yards away.

"What I understand is apparently, the mother is down on her luck and the people that own the house had a shack in the backyard and they were allowing her to stay in that shed with her two small children. Now certainly, it’s not an ideal situation especially for a one-year-old and a five-year-old," said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes. "She’s told us at this point that they were asleep and had breakfast and fallen asleep and when she woke up, the one-year-old was missing. It’s just a sad situation that they’re in that environment and staying in that shed."

After investigating, officials determined that charges were not necessary in the case.

Now, officials say both children are staying with another family member.