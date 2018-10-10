Police seeking child neglect charges after 2-year-old found in drainage ditch

ANTLERS, Okla. – Officials are seeking charges against four people after authorities found a 2-year-old boy in a drainage ditch in one Oklahoma town.

Officer Keith Capps, with the Antlers Police Department, was looking for possible debris in the road on Saturday afternoon, when all of a sudden he saw something that caught his eye.

“And noticed what I thought was a baby doll,” said Capps. “Caught movement out of the corner of my eye and that’s when I realized it was a small child.”

Capps got out of his vehicle and picked the boy up from out of the drainage ditch.

“Covered in mud, grass, normal debris that you would find in a drainage ditch,” Capps said. “There was some crying, some pointing, some moaning.”

Capps says the boy, who was covered in welts, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Ant bites, other bites that can’t be released at this time due to the other investigation,” Capps said.

Now, officials say charges are being sought in the case.

KTEN reports that four people were in court on Tuesday, after Antlers police filed to request child neglect charges in the case.

The hearing was continued until Wednesday.