× Registration nears for Oklahoma voters to cast ballots

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friday is the deadline for Oklahomans to register to vote or update their registration ahead of the November general election.

Voters can pick up a voter registration form at any of the state’s 77 county election boards or download it from the State Election Board website. It must be delivered in person or postmarked by Friday in order to qualify for the Nov. 6 general election.

Voters can also view a sample ballot or check their polling place online.

Oklahoma voters will decide the governor’s race and other statewide offices, along with contests for the U.S. House and state Legislature, district attorneys and local judgeships. There also are five state questions on the ballot, including funding for schools, the sale of eyeglasses and rights for crime victims.