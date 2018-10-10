Sooner Defender Jalen Redmond Cleared to Return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a long, agonizing week for the Oklahoma Sooner defense. However, they received some good news on Wednesday.

Freshman defensive end Jalen Redmond has been cleared by doctors, is practicing, and could play on October 20th when Oklahoma squares off with TCU on the road.

News Four has confirmed the report which was first reported by 247 Sports.

The former Midwest City star was diagnosed with a medical condition before the season started. Initially Lincoln Riley said that Redmond would miss the entire 2018 season and would redshirt.

Redmond entered the spring and fall with high hype. He was expected to be an immediate contributor to the defense since the Sooners were looking to replace Obo Okoronkwo.

Redmond was the fourth rated player in the state of Oklahoma in the class of 2018. He'll no doubt provide a spark for a reeling OU defense ranked 96th in the nation.