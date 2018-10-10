× Tulsa man arrested after dog found severely beaten

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of severely beating a dog in Tulsa back in August has been arrested.

On August 29, witnesses said they heard a dog crying, and when they went to check, they allegedly saw 25-year-old Ishmael Silvar hitting and kicking a dog.

According to KJRH, a witness said Silvar attacked the dog with a belt and the incident lasted for about 15 minutes.

Officers later found the dog in a cage covered in lumps and blood.

The dog suffered eye damage, abrasions, scleral hemorrhage, and puncture wounds, veterinarians said.

Silvar was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a charge of cruelty to animals.