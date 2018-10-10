Turkeys trotting through The Village have residents abuzz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - A turkey trot has folks in The Village abuzz.

No, we aren't talking about a fun run. There's reportedly at least one turkey making itself at home in the Oklahoma City suburb.

Some said they've only seen one turkey, but others said they've seen a flock of them.

Game wardens said they could have once been pets or simply just on an adventure.

"Turkeys don't migrate. They're very poor fliers so, everywhere they go, they have to wander around like a wandering nomad," said Capt. Wade Farrar with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "So, I'm assuming that there's a creek or a waterway that the turkey wandered down, or it's possibly just looking for a new place to live."

Farrar said there's no need to worry about the hen turkeys, and the Tom turkeys only get aggressive in the spring, which is their mating season.

Right now, archery season is currently open for turkeys. It runs from October 1 to January 15.

You can harvest a turkey with a bow and arrow within the Oklahoma City limits.