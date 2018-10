× USGS: 3.1 earthquake recorded in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. –┬áResidents in Lincoln County may have felt some shaking Wednesday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Hibsaw, Oklahoma.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 19.9 miles east of Edmond, and about 27.3 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Residents in Guthrie and Choctaw and surrounding areas may have also felt some shaking.