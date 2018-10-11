1 person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Oklahoma City parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in the parking lot of several metro businesses. It happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot between Avenue 101, a night club, and the Best Buy near N.W. 59th and May.

According to police, 21-year-old Keyantaa Toliver and 29-year-old Jervares Davis were in two separate cars and starting shooting at each other.

"There was a female victim actually in the driver seat of that vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition," said Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police believe the two suspects and the victim may have been leaving Avenue 101 at the time of the shooting.

"This was basically time for the club to close. So, we think that there were probably a lot more people in the parking lot than were here when we got here," Spruill said.

Bullets traveled about 200 yards to the Home Depot nearby, hitting the store's front window and a car in the parking lot, blowing out several of its windows.

Some of the nightclub's security guards were nearby and jumped into action.

"Several of them were in the parking lot. So, they actually responded pretty quickly to where the scene was, found an SUV that they thought might be involved and basically detained everyone in that SUV until police arrived," Spruill said.

Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire. They have not yet identified the 20-year-old female victim.

Both Davis and Toliver were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction.