16-year-old arrested on human trafficking charge, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested on a human trafficking charge earlier this week following an undercover prostitution investigation.

Officials were targeting escort services advertised on the internet when they came across a phone number listed in an online escort ad. The undercover agent contacted the phone number and arranged to meet a female at a location near SE 29th St. and S Prospect Ave. on Tuesday.

The agent met the female “and was offered sexual intercourse in exchange for $185,” according to an affidavit.

Officers entered the room and took the female into custody. Authorities later learned the girl was 15 years old. An affidavit states the girl was identified as a human trafficking victim.

While officers were clearing the room, they found the 16-year-old boy laying in the bathtub with a loaded pistol in his hands.

He was arrested on a charge of human trafficking – minor and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.