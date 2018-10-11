Police: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in Nichols Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLS HILL, Okla. — Police are investigating after a homeowner shot an alleged suspect during a metro burglary in progress.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Belford Avenue and Trenton Road.

Nichols Hills Police Chief Steve Cox said a car burglary was taking place, possibly residential as well.

“We believe the suspect was confronted by a homeowner, some type of altercation took place. Suspect was shot at least one time,” Cox said. “While officers in the area were looking for the suspect, it was determined we started getting several calls of other residences and autos being broken into.”

Cox confirmed Thursday evening the suspect has been identified as Kraig Willis. He was shot in the leg.

“The suspect took off after he was shot, was found a few doors away in the backyard,” Cox said. “He was asking for help because he had been shot.”

Bob Allen lives next to one of the homes marked off by crime scene tape Thursday.

"Shirley’s my seeing eye dog, and she’s very quiet normally. They’re trained not to bark, but she got to the top of our stairs and started barking for about a minute solid," Allen said. "She stopped, and laid back and came back down. I just thought she heard something outside and went back to sleep, and then later I heard what I thought was a gunshot."

Allen has lived in the home since May; however, he's lived in the Nichols Hills area for decades.

"I’ve lived out here almost all my life and, for most years, we never even locked the door," Allen said. "You hear things regularly or, over time, somebody gets broken into or something happens but never this close. I mean, not this proximity or this kind of thing."

Police are in the process of getting statements from the homeowner. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was also assisting on the scene Thursday.

"We use their crime scene investigation, as you know, we are a small department. We don’t have the expertise in the field to be able to process a crime scene of something of this magnitude," Cox said.

We’re told a weapon has been recovered.

According to Cox, Willis will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail once he is released from the hospital. Police expect at least one charge of burglary.