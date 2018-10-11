Body believed to be second missing teen recovered near Tishomingo creek

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – The body believed to be the second teen who disappeared while swimming at a creek near Tishomingo earlier this week has been recovered.

Johnston County officials told KXII that James Dewayne Braxton, 17, and Van Denny Hicks, 18, were last heard from Sunday afternoon when they texted friends that they were going swimming at Pennington Creek.

When the teens didn’t come home Sunday night, emergency crews rushed to the creek.

During the days-long search, rescue crews found a car belonging to one of the boys, along with their cell phones and car keys. They also found footprints from the car to the creek.

The teens’ bodies were recovered from the creek Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Thank you everyone who help pray, feed and making sure our teams were taken care of. Special prayers for the families involved. With the deepest gratitude, I would like thank everyone directly involved and indirectly involved. I could not have asked for a better response and teamwork,” said Director of Johnston County Emergency Management Jason Bryant.