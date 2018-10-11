× Cushing middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor

CUSHING, Okla. – A middle school teacher is in jail after he allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl for nude photos.

Police say 24-year-old Seth Swaim also made plans to pick up the girl from a local park and take her back to his place alone.

But the girl’s parents contacted police. When Swaim arrived to pick the girl up, police picked him up and took him to jail.

The superintendent for the school district says Swaim is no longer employed with the district.