Fall-A-Days Festival coming to Woodward

WOODWARD, Okla. – Businesses in Woodward are celebrating fall in style with an upcoming festival.

The Fall-A-Days Festival is coming to the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds on Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

Visitors will be able to browse through booths with items from Oklahoma wineries, automobile dealerships, home improvement stores, clothing boutiques and hunting and fishing products.

Also, guests can check out the large arts and crafts exhibit hall featuring vendors from across the country.

The event is free and open to the public.