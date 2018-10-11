Fans 4 Oklahomans: record breaking donations make for a fantastic end to the drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our annual fan drive, Fans 4 Oklahomans, hit a record-breaking number of donations! 1,300 new box fans went out to fellow Oklahomans in need.

Back in June, our In Your Corner team hosted their annual “Fans 4 Oklahomans” fan drive at Rococo Restaurant and Wine Bar, located near N.W. 28th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

The donations just kept rolling in.

We received $500 from our friend and News 4 viewer, Gayle, from Norman and the Oklahoma Senior Journal and Rogers Market Promotions pitched in another 51 fans.

Our wall of fans kept growing, and growing, and growing and so did the excitement.

The Bricktown Rotary Club dropped off dozens of fans and George and Margaret Sachse donated enough cash to buy 4 more.

“When our central heat and air goes out I think about all of the people who don't have fans either,” Margaret said. “I feel like they need something.”

Remember, two years ago we were so desperate for fans and The Salvation Army was having to turn away families.

Dee Watts from The Salvation Army said, “[That was] heartbreaking to not be able to give people what they needed and to not have the fans.”

You can bet the new fans we just collected won't stick around for very long.

Monday, Chef Bruce Rinehart stuck around to feed our generous donors with his signature Rococo appetizer cookies.

“Those are the blue cheese,” he said. “Those are the 'Nancy' named after our dear friend.”

Then in July, Entrepreneur Jeff Langum and his rockstar crew from ERA Courtyard Real Estate are dreaming big!

“We were able to get what's close to 200 fans now,” he said.

And that number is expected to grow by at least another 50!

“Vendors have brought them in, agents have brought them in,” he said. “We've had partners, clients.”

Mortgage lender, Dustin Belden, saw ERA's flier on social media and dropped by with five fans.

“I also shared the Facebook page,” he said. “This is all I could do today.”

His timing was fantastic.

Remember all of those fans we collected the other day outside Rococo Restaurant?

They're all gone!

Reinforcements on the way, but it's likely these won't last long either.

Last year, we were able to distribute 1,200 fans and with this record heat, we have at least 200 more families who will be blessed by this wonderful gift,” said Major Susan Ellis, Salvation Army area commander.

Our campaign getting a major boost from a group of realtors motivated by something so much bigger than themselves.

Agent Terri Richards collected about 70 fans with the help of family, friends, and others.

“I can't imagine in our weather when it gets hot and thick, not having AC or not being able to afford to turn it on.”