Made in Oklahoma: Pumpkin Bread

Posted 4:30 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:22PM, October 11, 2018

How about Pumpkin Bread that can also be used as Sweet Potato Bread?

Ingredients

  • 2 & 2/3 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
  • 3 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 – 15oz. can pumpkin (or 2 baked, cooked and mashed sweet potatoes from Triple SSS farms)
  • 4 Braum’s large eggs
  • 2/3 cup Ozarka Water
  • 1 cup Vegetable Oil
  • ½ cup Miller Pecans

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Mix all the ingredients in one large bowl. Mix well.
  3. This recipe can be made in a bundt pan, large bread load or mini loaf pans. Fill either of the pans ½ full, after spraying with non-stick spray, and
    place in oven for 45 minutes for the loaf pans, or 1 hour for the bundt pan.
  4. Eat right out of the oven with Braum’s butter on each slice. You might want to add a little powdered sugar.

