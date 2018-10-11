Made in Oklahoma: Pumpkin Bread

How about Pumpkin Bread that can also be used as Sweet Potato Bread?
Ingredients
- 2 & 2/3 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 – 15oz. can pumpkin (or 2 baked, cooked and mashed sweet potatoes from Triple SSS farms)
- 4 Braum’s large eggs
- 2/3 cup Ozarka Water
- 1 cup Vegetable Oil
- ½ cup Miller Pecans
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Mix all the ingredients in one large bowl. Mix well.
- This recipe can be made in a bundt pan, large bread load or mini loaf pans. Fill either of the pans ½ full, after spraying with non-stick spray, and
place in oven for 45 minutes for the loaf pans, or 1 hour for the bundt pan.
- Eat right out of the oven with Braum’s butter on each slice. You might want to add a little powdered sugar.
