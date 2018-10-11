× Mayor David Holt, city council asking public to submit ideas for potential MAPS 4

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mayor David Holt and the city council are asking the public to submit ideas for a potential MAPS 4.

“As we consider how best to continue investing in our future, we want to have an inclusive conversation, and we want every voice to be heard,” said Mayor Holt. “It is time to talk about MAPS 4. It is time to dream big again.”

You can submit your ideas in one of three ways:

On ideas4maps.com

On social media using the hashtag #ideas4maps

Mail a letter to Mayor David Holt, Attn: MAPS 4, 200 N Walker Ave. 3rd floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

“MAPS has changed our city forever, and we have the opportunity, perhaps even the obligation, to continue building a city that our kids will want to call home,” said Mayor Holt. “We have the opportunity to continue our city’s momentum and ensure that it is felt by all. And because of the powerful idea called MAPS, we can do it without raising taxes.”