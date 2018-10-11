Medical examiner identifies suspect shot, killed in Okarche officer-involved shooting

OKARCHE, Okla. – The medical examiner’s office has identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Okarche earlier this week.

Authorities say on Monday, at around 1 p.m., Union City police noticed a stolen pickup truck.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says the driver, now identified as 24-year-old Alexander G. Lindhal by the medical examiner, would not stop for law enforcement, and led police on a dangerous chase from Union City to El Reno and then to Okarche.

“We went through Okarche and, from what I understand, the vehicle was doing about 60 miles an hour through town,” West said.

West said speeds quickly doubled in matters of seconds, making it dangerous for drivers along U.S. Highway 81.

"He sped up to about 100 miles an hour and was passing vehicles on the shoulder. The ground is wet from the rains, and the driver lost control, the vehicle shot back across the highway in front of those vehicles into the center median and came to a rest," he said.

That's when West said his deputies decided to take action to make sure Lindhal wouldn't drive off again.

"The guy was trying to get out of the center median and, in order to prevent it from continuing on, he fired some rounds in one of the tires to flatten it," West said.

Lindhal then got in his truck with a gun, and that's when deputies opened fire.

"The guy came out of the vehicle with a firearm, and five of my deputies fired rounds," West said.

The five deputies have been placed on administrative leave.