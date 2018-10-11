× Mid-Del substitute teacher arrested for soliciting sex from a minor

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Mid-Del Public Schools substitute teacher was fired after being arrested for soliciting sex from a minor and exhibition of obscene materials to minor child.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb says the sub, Darris Turner, is no longer employed with the district.

“At the time of Turner’s hiring in February in 2018, all state background check requirements were completed. The safety and security of our students is always our first priority,” said Dr. Cobb.

Del City Police Confirm this is an active investigation involving at least 3 people – 2 of which are minors within Mid-Del schools.

Dr. Cobb says the district is cooperating with the local authorities during the investigation.

Any students or parents with information are encouraged to contact the police.