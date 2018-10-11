Oklahoma City Zoo’s baby elephant steps outside for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - On Thursday, guests at the Oklahoma City Zoo got their first look at the new baby elephant, Kai.

Surrounded by family, Kai got to see the outdoors for the first time.

Only a couple of days old, little Kai is learning the ways of life with her mother, Asha, sister Achara and aunt Chandra. Zoo staff said she's doing very well.

"She's making every milestone, learning to walk over little bumps and where exactly to stand and how to nurse, and her mom has helped her with all of that," said associate veterinarian Dr. Gretchen Cole. "We haven't had to intervene at all, and she's showing really good health."

If you'd like to see Kai, she's going to be outside at the elephant exhibit every day as long as the weather is nice.