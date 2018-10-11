× Oklahoma volunteers headed to Gulf Coast following Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. – As residents in several states along the East Coast attempt to pick up the pieces following a Category 4 hurricane, a group from Oklahoma is on its way to help.

So far, six people have died as a result of the hurricane.

The deaths illustrate the ripples of Michael’s devastation beyond the Florida Panhandle, where Michael left more than 350,000 without power and entire neighborhoods in ruins.

On Thursday, the American Red Cross announced that it is helping thousands of people along the Gulf Coast in the wake of the third-strongest hurricane in U.S. history.

The Region of Oklahoma has deployed 12 volunteers to the Gulf Coast area, and there are still 18 volunteers from Oklahoma in the Carolinas serving those in need there.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incredibly powerful storm,” said Brad Kieserman, Vice President of Disaster Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross. “We’re just beginning to understand the level of destruction, and we know that getting help into some of these areas will be challenging. Right now, our immediate focus is on making sure people have a safe place to stay.”