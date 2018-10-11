One dedicated teacher helps students get in-tune with life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YALE, Okla. - You can hear the sounds of music in the making at Yale High School, and for band director Mike Arnold, or "Mr. A” as he’s affectionately called, the band room is a laboratory of sorts for musicians.

“I was a horrible math student in school until I figured out music is based on math," Arnold told News4.

Mr. A has been teaching music for nearly 50 years and that adds up to many classes over the years.

“So I’ve been in the classroom almost fifty thousand times, now.”

Students think the world of Mr. A and what he means to their school.

Student Lindsey Myers says he's “marvelous and outstanding."

“I just see people grow and change so much and a lot of that is with Mr. Arnold’s help," said another student, Amberlee Hart.

He is also generous. It's not unusual for him to use his own money to buy instruments for his students to use.

He even repairs instruments or repurposes them.

“Another school was throwing it out. It was trash to them, but you know how one man’s trash is another man’s treasure," said Arnold.

Superintendent Dale Bledsoe says Mr. A’s presence extends beyond the classroom.

“The kids love him. He builds relationships with them, he’s genuine, he sacrifices his own time and money," Bledsoe told us.

Making music and motivating students at Yale High School.

Another great example of what’s right with our schools.

