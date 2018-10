× OSBI: Investigation underway after shooting in Nichols Hills

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a shooting in Nichols Hills on Wednesday.

At around 8:15 a.m., the OSBI was requested to assist in the shooting investigation that occurred in Nichols Hills near Trenton Rd. and Belford Ave.

OSBI officials say at this time, they were requested for crime scene assistance.

Authorities have not released any other details.