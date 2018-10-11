× OSU & Arkansas Schedule Home and Home Series

it’s a rivalry renewed on the gridiron. Oklahoma State and Arkansas have scheduled a home and home series.

The Razorbacks will travel to Boone Pickens Stadium on September 7, 2024 while Oklahoma State travels to Fayetteville September 11, 2027.

It’s the first time the two programs have met since 1980, although they’ve played a total of 46 times over the years.

Oklahoma State and Arkansas used to be old Southwest Conference rivals from 1915-1924 before the Pokes joined the Missouri Valley Conference.

Arkansas owns a 30-15-1 series lead over OSU.