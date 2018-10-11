Police hoping to stop serial armed robber before he strikes again

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding an alleged serial armed robber who is suspected in several armed robberies across the metro.

Investigators say the alleged suspect robbed a motel near Reno and Meridian on Oct. 6, before allegedly robbing another motel near I-35 and S. Grand just two days later.

The next day, officials say the bold suspect robbed another southwest Oklahoma City motel, and a motel in Midwest City just hours later.

Now, Oklahoma City investigators are becoming increasingly concerned because of the violence used in the most recent robbery.

On Oct. 10, officers were called to the Howard Johnson Hotel, located at 400 S. Meridian, following reports of an armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed that the clerk had several cuts and bruises on the top and side of his head. The victim told authorities that a man came into the motel, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded money.

“[Victim] then tried to keep [suspect] away from the cashier drawer. [Victim] said that [suspect] hit him several times on the head with the gun,” the report states.

The suspect is described as a large black man, standing 6’1″ to 6’4″ tall and weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, tan camouflage-style shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.