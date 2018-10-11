× Romanian national arrested for alleged credit card fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a federal entity is investigating after a Romanian national attempted to use a series of fraudulent credit cards at ATMs across the metro.

On Oct. 10, officers were called to the BancFirst Bank, located at 1111 N. Lincoln Blvd., after employees said a man was trying use fraudulent credit cards at the ATM.

A short time later, officers spotted 40-year-old Dragos Badea at another ATM just two blocks away.

According to the arrest report, Badea had five VISA credit cards with PIN numbers written on them in his wallet.

Employees at BancFirst said that Badea was at one of their branches in Moore and Norman where he allegedly used fraudulent credit cards at the ATM. Employees were told to be on the lookout for him because they believed he was going to try other fraudulent transactions in other parts of the metro.

The U.S. Secret Service arrived to continue investigating the fraud.

Badea was arrested on complaints of unauthorized use of a computer, unlawful use of a credit card and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.