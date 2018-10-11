State, federal agencies work to expand opportunities for Oklahoma hunters

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hunters across Oklahoma will now have more opportunities to hunt on federally managed lands in the Sooner State.

Officials say recent meetings between the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have led to increased access to public lands for hunting, shooting and fishing.

Federal sites in Oklahoma with greater hunting access now include the Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge, Sequoyah NWR and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

“Through a great partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Oklahoma is the first state in our region to offer these expanded opportunities, and we hope this is just the start of even greater hunting and fishing opportunities on national wildlife refuges,” said J.D. Strong, Director of the Wildlife Department. “We are eager to continue working with the USFWS to seek out more circumstances where our sportsmen and women can use these fantastic areas to carry on our hunting and fishing traditions.”

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has added an additional elk hunt and 70 cow harvest tags. The Sequoyah NWR has added acres to the refuge’s deer hunting area in addition to opening various refuge hunt units for small animals.

The Deep Fork NWR has expanded deer archery season, which will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 30.

Officials say Oklahoma hunting license requirements apply on federally managed areas, and some areas may require hunters to carry a signed federal permit.