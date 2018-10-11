Teenager arrested for trafficking teen girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A teenager busted for allegedly pimping out a teenage girl.

Both teens were caught in a hotel room by undercover agents.

The crime in the area is getting out of hand according to James Banks, "It's a lot of crime."

Banks lives near southeast 29th and Prospect, the area off I-35. Banks said he's seen drug dealing, prostitution and stealing.

"I see a lot of... some of everything. It really don't surprise me no more," said Banks.

However, it's what happened last Tuesday around 10 p.m. that came as a shock.

The latest crime: human trafficking involving two teenagers in a motel.

The suspect is underage, so News 4 is not releasing his name, but folks like Banks are not surprised.

"It's been going on around these motels for years," said Banks.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit, along with Oklahoma City Police launched an investigation into online escort services.

That investigation lead them to a phone number and a plan to meet up with an escort at the Plaza Inn Motel.

The asking price for sex was $185, the female just 15-years-old.

"I would have never imagine that, that's crazy being so young," said Banks.

The affidavit said the teenage girl was identified as a victim of human trafficking.

While clearing the room, officers found the 16-year-old laying in a bathtub holding a loaded pistol.

He was arrested, and is charged with felony gun possession and human trafficking of a minor.