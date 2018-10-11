Thursday Night Heroes Week 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week seven of the Thursday Night Heroes featured one of the more intriguing match ups of the 2018 season.

Union, who is typically a juggernaut to deal with, has looked youthful at times. They traveled up the Turner Turnpike to square off with Moore. The Lions got off to a slow start this season. They dropped their first two contests, but since then, they've won four straight games.

Would this be the season the Lions finally have a chance at knocking off Union?

Putnam City North, who's lone loss of the year came at the hands of Union, hit the road to face off with Norman North. The Timberwolves are struggling this season with just a single win under new head coach Justin Jones.

Was this the week Norman North turned it around.

All the prep action in the video above.