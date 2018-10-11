U.S. Marshals believe wanted Texas mother may be hiding in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help finding a Texas mother accused of taking her daughter into hiding three years ago.

“In September 2015, Kathryn Baldwin and her daughter, Ava Baldwin, went missing at the conclusion of a child custody hearing in Bexar County District Court,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman told KSAT. “In October 2017, a warrant was issued for Kathryn Baldwin’s arrest after she allegedly failed to comply with court orders and went into hiding with her daughter, Ava.”

Authorities say 43-year-old Kathryn Ann Baldwin faces a charge of interference with child custody.

Kathryn Baldwin stands at 5’2″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. Ava Baldwin is 4’0″ tall, weighs 60 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Office tell News 4 that Kathryn Baldwin was born in Oklahoma and has family and friends in the greater Oklahoma City area.

If you have any information on Baldwin’s whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.