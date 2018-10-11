× Woman in critical condition after shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to the area near NW 59th and May for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot inside of a car in a parking lot. She also had a passenger inside of the vehicle, however, he was not hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the car had several bullet holes in it.

Police tell News 4 they believe those involved were coming from a nearby night club.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.