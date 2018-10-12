22-year-old Ada man killed in Pontotoc County crash

STONEWALL, Okla. – Troopers in Pontotoc County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

Investigators say 22-year-old Baeley Fox was driving westbound on Hwy 3 when he suddenly crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado pulling a horse trailer.

Authorities say Fox was thrown about seven feet from his vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, troopers say they do not know why Fox crossed the center line.