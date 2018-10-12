4 the Weekend: discover what it was like to live in a Cherokee village

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – People come from around the world to experience Native American culture in Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah is a place that will make a big impact on you.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art opens a new exhibition: “Victorian Radicals” which is from an outstanding art-collection from Birmingham, England.

This is the work of artists from the second half of the nineteenth century who revolutionized the visual arts.

Next Thursday evening there is a special event– with a Victorian menu in the cafe, live music, activities and even a screening of a classic horror movie.

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the Mistletoe Market this weekend.

You still have time to check it out tonight until 8 or spend your day out there tomorrow.

You`ll find lots and lots of unique vendors with everything from home decor and women`s clothing to jewelry and food.

You`ll find something for everyone on your list.

Hear Oklahoman and American Idol finalist Melinda Doolittle along with the OKC Philharmonic this weekend at the Civic Center. Doolittle`s powerful voice and versatile style will bring an exciting night of music. Get your tickets on the Civic Center website.