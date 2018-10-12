911 call released after suspected burglar shot in Nichols Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. - Police have released a 911 call made Thursday morning after a homeowner shot a suspect during an alleged car burglary.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near Belford Avenue and Trenton Road in Nichols Hills around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. On a 911 tape released Friday morning, a woman said her husband confronted the suspect identified as 35-year-old Kraig Willis.

"My husband has someone inside of his truck. My husband has a pistol outside with him right now," the caller said.

As the 911 dispatcher asked whether the suspect was complying, the caller then answered "He’s leaving, He’s leaving, He’s leaving, He’s running."

Nichols Hill Police Chief Steven Cox said Willis was found in a backyard a few houses down. He had been shot in the leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he remained as of Friday afternoon. According to Chief Cox, Willis will be booked into the Oklahoma County jail once he is released.

Authorities expect Willis to be charged with at least one count of burglary. Cox said Willis could also possibly face drug possession charges.

"As the day unfolded yesterday, we identified several other vehicles and residences that have been burglarized and we are in the process of connecting Mr. Willis to those crimes," Cox told News 4 Friday. "We are in the process of interviewing witnesses, anybody that was driving by at the time, anybody that may have been present that may have observed anybody take place."

The police department will be in contact with the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office to see if the shooting was justified.

The homeowner involved declined an interview with News 4 on Friday.