× Attorney General, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics showcase new technology to fight opioid crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Director John Scully today showcased technology utilized to track overdoses across the state, urged first responders to sign up for a free training, and announced the hiring of 10 compliance officers for Opioid Diversion.

The ODMAP is a free law enforcement application that allows first responders to track overdoses across the state in real time. The data is used by law enforcement, public safety and public health officials to track trends as to where overdoses are occurring and deploy the proper resources, according to the AG’s office.

The app allows first responders to enter overdoses into the database in minutes.

OBN says no personal identifying information on the victim is collected. The only information made available to first responders is the location, age, gender and if the overdose was fatal or non-fatal. The information is not available to the public.

“The ODMAP is a proactive response to the state’s ongoing overdose crisis, which is why its implementation was a top recommendation by the commission,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The data collected will be another valuable tool in combatting the ongoing battle against overdose deaths and addiction in our state. The real-time information will allow for an immediate response, while targeting hot-spot areas and shutting down criminal drug dealers.”

Currently, eight agencies in Custer, Garvin and Le Flore Counties have been trained by the OBN and are using the ODMAP application. The agency’s goal is to have the technology available throughout the entire state by next summer, according to officials.

Law enforcement agencies and first responders are encouraged to contact the OBN to schedule a training at (405) 522-8031.