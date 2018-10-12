× Body discovered in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the 2300 block of N.E. 21st St. on reports of a body being found.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a man.

Investigators are not releasing many details in the case, but say the man suffered trauma consistent with homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.