“Curiosity Fest” coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A one-day festival to celebrate the humanities is coming to Oklahoma City.

Guests at “Curiosity Fest” will be to able hear from several experts through fun, interactive, fast-paced and offbeat sessions.

Organizers say the daytime programming will feature 24 of Oklahoma’s top humanities scholars talking about things like competitive book pitches, appearances by historical characters, conversations about race and social issues, discussions on comics, religious curiosity, Harry Potter, historians, and a live BrianBox podcast.

“Curiosity Fest” will be held Saturday, Oct. 20 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Music Hall.

Tickets are $30 each.